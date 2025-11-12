LETTER: NYC mayoral election signals trouble

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

The recent election in New York City of socialist and anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani suggests we may have reached the tipping point. A quote from the 1800s, attributed to Scottish historian Alexander Tytler, says it all:

“Democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”