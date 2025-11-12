63°F
Letters

LETTER: NYC mayoral election signals trouble

Zohran Mamdani. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
Zohran Mamdani. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Film tax subsidies and other Nevada handouts
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: So Aaron Ford wants to be governor?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A tribute to our veterans
LETTER: Las Vegas will never top LA as film capital
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas
November 11, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

The recent election in New York City of socialist and anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani suggests we may have reached the tipping point. A quote from the 1800s, attributed to Scottish historian Alexander Tytler, says it all:

“Democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A tribute to our veterans
Sharon Walling Boulder City

Saints walk among us. Those who earned a Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star or Purple Heart because they valued someone else’s life more than their own.

Bill Gates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
LETTER: Bill Gates and climate change
Doug Laidlaw Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ critique of Bill Gates’ climate memo grossly misrepresents Mr. Gates’ position and oversimplifies the complex challenges of global climate policy

