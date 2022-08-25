LETTER: NYC wants to close Sept. 11 museum

FILE - Firefighters make their way through the rubble after two airliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York bringing down the landmark buildings, Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin, File)

The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is approaching. New York City is remembering this with the closure of the Sept. 11 museum. The city claims a lack of funds, but it has the money to put illegal migrants up in luxury hotels.

I was a first responder to this tragedy. Most of the horror that we saw was glossed over to protect the public’s sensibilities. This was a 21st century Pearl Harbor. First responders — 343 firemen and 23 police officers officers, Port Authority police and emergency medical personnel — all courageously gave their lives to save their fellow New Yorkers.

America has a short-term memory. The honor of its heroes fades as the years go by. I recently went to the doctor for a condition I developed due to the World Trade Center attack. The young receptionist asked how I got my illness. When I told her the World Trade Center, her co-worker had to tell her what I was talking about. She wasn’t born when it happened, and I guess it’s not part of school curriculum. I guess it’s another event in our history that’s being canceled.