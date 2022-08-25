LETTER: NYC wants to close Sept. 11 museum
Our short memories.
The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is approaching. New York City is remembering this with the closure of the Sept. 11 museum. The city claims a lack of funds, but it has the money to put illegal migrants up in luxury hotels.
I was a first responder to this tragedy. Most of the horror that we saw was glossed over to protect the public’s sensibilities. This was a 21st century Pearl Harbor. First responders — 343 firemen and 23 police officers officers, Port Authority police and emergency medical personnel — all courageously gave their lives to save their fellow New Yorkers.
America has a short-term memory. The honor of its heroes fades as the years go by. I recently went to the doctor for a condition I developed due to the World Trade Center attack. The young receptionist asked how I got my illness. When I told her the World Trade Center, her co-worker had to tell her what I was talking about. She wasn’t born when it happened, and I guess it’s not part of school curriculum. I guess it’s another event in our history that’s being canceled.