LETTER: O.J. Simpson gets his COVID shot
What is the motivation for a four-column headline and article about O.J. receiving the COVID vaccine (Tuesday Review-Journal)? I don’t disagree that he was eligible for the shot, but to treat him as a celebrity is ridiculous. If you want to highlight the problems of the underserved or the prisoner population getting the vaccine, then find a better roll model than O.J.