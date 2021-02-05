LETTER: O.J. Simpson gets his COVID shot

What is the motivation for a four-column headline and article about O.J. receiving the COVID vaccine?

In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

What is the motivation for a four-column headline and article about O.J. receiving the COVID vaccine (Tuesday Review-Journal)? I don’t disagree that he was eligible for the shot, but to treat him as a celebrity is ridiculous. If you want to highlight the problems of the underserved or the prisoner population getting the vaccine, then find a better roll model than O.J.