Letters

LETTER: O.J. Simpson gets his COVID shot

James Hutkin Henderson
February 4, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

What is the motivation for a four-column headline and article about O.J. receiving the COVID vaccine (Tuesday Review-Journal)? I don’t disagree that he was eligible for the shot, but to treat him as a celebrity is ridiculous. If you want to highlight the problems of the underserved or the prisoner population getting the vaccine, then find a better roll model than O.J.

LETTER: Encore vaccination center does it right
Holly Jacquot Henderson

Why doesn’t the Southern Nevada Health District observe and emulate UMC/Encore’s COVID vaccination procedures?

LETTER: The check is in the mail
Rick Imker Las Vegas

Joe Biden promised $2,000 checks immediately upon being elected president. He lied. Where are these checks?

LETTER: Nevada doing a poor job getting shots in older arms
Shirley Brice Henderson

It’s been maddening to see younger people in non-essential positions receive the vaccine before me, a 66-year-old woman with two different types of heart disease.

LETTER: Congress tries to remove a member for speaking out
Brian Gardner Las Vegas

It used to be that Congress operated within the bounds of the Constitution. That is sadly no longer the case. Congress is now not a safe place to speak one’s viewpoint.

LETTER: Joe Biden needs a refresher econ course
Adelle Gersten Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says he will not impose higher taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. Does he not know the difference between a covert and an overt imposition?

LETTER: Free speech isn’t absolute
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

When it comes to free speech, the Supreme Court ruled many years ago that the right to free speech does not extend to shouting “fire” in a crowded theater when, in fact, there is no fire.

LETTER: Las Vegas parents need to demand a return to school
Carolyn Doyel Henderson

Parents of high school and middle school students need to rise up and demonstrate at both Clark County School District office buildings demanding that their students have in-person learning and be allowed to play sports.

LETTER: Teachers are “nonessential”?
Barbara Mason Las Vegas

While teachers are exposed to the same people every day, it is categorically false to imply this makes them less vulnerable to the virus.