LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

Well, another baseball season has started. I see the Oakland A’s are off to their usual losing start. Last year the A’s lost more than 100 games. This year they should strive to do even better by losing all of their games.

Las Vegas is getting ready to build the mausoleum where they will be playing for a few years — at least until they decide to move to another city where they can scam officials into building them a newer fancier mausoleum in which to play. At first, people will attend. I’ll bet by mid-season, there will be about 1,000 die-hard fans in the stands to root them on to another losing season.

