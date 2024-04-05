60°F
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times
(Getty Images)
LETTER: North Las Vegas land deal raises eyebrows
Al Garth Las Vegas
April 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Well, another baseball season has started. I see the Oakland A’s are off to their usual losing start. Last year the A’s lost more than 100 games. This year they should strive to do even better by losing all of their games.

Las Vegas is getting ready to build the mausoleum where they will be playing for a few years — at least until they decide to move to another city where they can scam officials into building them a newer fancier mausoleum in which to play. At first, people will attend. I’ll bet by mid-season, there will be about 1,000 die-hard fans in the stands to root them on to another losing season.

Lastly, let me say that Las Vegas deserves a Major League Baseball team. But we should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times
Sherri Roos Henderson

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

