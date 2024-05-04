LETTER: Oakland A’s scrounging around for money

LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy

Oakland Athletics fans honk their cars and chant “sell the team” in the fifth inning of their MLB opening day game against the Cleveland Guardians as they tailgate during the boycott block party in the parking lot at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

In response to your Wednesday article about Oakland A’s owner John Fisher seeking financial help to build the new ball park in Las Vegas:

Mr. Fisher has known since the beginning of this process that he needed money help. A few months back he was seeking money from family. Major League Baseball waived the relocation fee because he didn’t have the cash to pay — so the league so wanted out of Oakland that the owners gave up billions in relocation fees.

It should be so obvious that, with the small TV market in Vegas, the team will struggle to keep its best players or sign coveted free agents. Also, one of the main reasons Sacramento was chosen to host the A’s was Mr. Fisher’s desire to keep a share of the Northern California TV revenue.

The more and more this drags on, the best outcome would be for Las Vegas to get an expansion team or get a team with a more competent owner.