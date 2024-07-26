99°F
Letters

LETTER: Obama doesn't rush to embrace Harris

Former President Barack Obama. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former President Barack Obama. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors
LETTER: The new democracy
LETTER: The new democracy
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
July 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Hats off to Barack Obama for not immediately endorsing Kamala Harris to run for president now that Joe Biden has been forced out.

The Biden/Harris administration has been a disaster, and Mr. Obama knows it. He knows that running Ms. Harris for president will be an epic failure, as she has already proven in past elections that the American people do not look upon her favorably. She has been an incredible embarrassment to Mr. Biden and his inner circle, which is why the White House has basically hidden her from the public since the beginning of Mr. Biden’s presidency.

Ms. Harris has opened our borders as the border czar. She was the deciding vote in the Senate on two spending bills that ignited the highest inflation in decades. She can’t get through a conversation without everyone cringing.

I just wish that our Nevada senators and House representatives could see what Mr. Obama sees. They have already pandered to the Black caucus and, of course, endorsed Ms. Harris without a single thought about who the best candidate may be. Typical.

LETTER: The new democracy
LETTER: The new democracy
Robert L. Cordero Washington, Utah

Democratic elites will force a candidate on the masses.

LETTER: A Trump miracle?
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
Josh Kunis Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

LETTER: Another Biden success story
LETTER: Another Biden success story
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.

LETTER: Here's what Biden should do now
LETTER: Here's what Biden should do now
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud.

LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

