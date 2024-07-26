LETTER: Obama doesn’t rush to embrace Harris

Hats off to Barack Obama for not immediately endorsing Kamala Harris to run for president now that Joe Biden has been forced out.

The Biden/Harris administration has been a disaster, and Mr. Obama knows it. He knows that running Ms. Harris for president will be an epic failure, as she has already proven in past elections that the American people do not look upon her favorably. She has been an incredible embarrassment to Mr. Biden and his inner circle, which is why the White House has basically hidden her from the public since the beginning of Mr. Biden’s presidency.

Ms. Harris has opened our borders as the border czar. She was the deciding vote in the Senate on two spending bills that ignited the highest inflation in decades. She can’t get through a conversation without everyone cringing.

I just wish that our Nevada senators and House representatives could see what Mr. Obama sees. They have already pandered to the Black caucus and, of course, endorsed Ms. Harris without a single thought about who the best candidate may be. Typical.