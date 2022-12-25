51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Occupational licensing can serve a vital purpose

Kim Ciesynski Sparks
December 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In its editorial about licensing overkill (Dec. 11), the Review-Journal appears to have been misinformed about the difference between an interior designer/decorator and a registered interior designer. Anyone in Nevada can be an interior designer in the scope of residential interior design. There is no stopping anyone from pursuing a career or making a living designing interior residential spaces.

A registered interior designer, however, is licensed and insured. Only by virtue of this process is he or she allowed to work in commercial spaces. This involves the authority to submit and sign off on plans to the appropriate building department. It also encompasses the analysis, planning, design, documentation and management of interior construction and alteration projects (nonstructural/nonseismic), in compliance with applicable building design and construction, fire, life-safety and energy codes, standards and regulations.

There are 29 states in the United States that have some type of license requirement for commercial interior design. This has everything to do with the health, safety and welfare of the public. Especially in Nevada, where we have billion-dollar casino projects, it is absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of the millions of tourists who visit our state every year.

This editorial made light of these requirements and implied that this process was hurting Nevada’s workers. As noted above, anyone can work as a residential interior designer. But choosing an interior designer solely because they have a “flair for color” is like hiring an unlicensed dentist because they are someone who “likes teeth.”

Deregulating this profession and allowing anyone — regardless of education, experience and license status — to design Nevada commercial projects would have negative consequences to our state.

MOST READ
1
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
2
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
3
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
4
Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash
Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash
5
Fontainebleau gets $2.2B financing, on track to open in 2023
Fontainebleau gets $2.2B financing, on track to open in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

More stories for you
Designer Scorsetti’s Seven Hills mansion for sale at $8.9M
Designer Scorsetti’s Seven Hills mansion for sale at $8.9M
Decorate the holidays with personal flare
Decorate the holidays with personal flare
LETTER: Oh to be among the hoi polloi
LETTER: Oh to be among the hoi polloi
LETTER: Biden goes to the high court to save student loan plan
LETTER: Biden goes to the high court to save student loan plan
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
Renovated Summerlin home hits market for $3.275M
Renovated Summerlin home hits market for $3.275M