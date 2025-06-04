82°F
LETTER: Of course it matters whether Joe Biden was up to the task

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Gina White Las Vegas
June 3, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to Ellen Pavelka’s Friday letter, I’m shocked she doesn’t think Joe Biden’s mental state is something we as a nation should be concerned about. It is crucial to understand who is truly running the country. The competence of our president directly impacts national policy and the well-being of citizens.

Observations of Mr. Biden’s recent comments and behavior raise valid concerns about his cognitive function. It is imperative that we prioritize the mental acuity of our leaders, as their decision-making capabilities are vital for the nation’s future.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has taken cognitive tests and reports indicate that his mental health remains stable. This distinction is important as we evaluate the qualifications of those in power. Who was actually running the country? Certainly not Mr. Biden.

As citizens, we deserve a competent president who can effectively lead and represent our interests. We need to ensure that our leaders are fit for the responsibilities they hold.

