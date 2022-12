FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

Your Dec. 15 editorial on homelessness misses the point. The “homeless” problem is not that people are lacking houses to live in. The more critical issue is that are lacking a place to call “home,” where they can feel part of and be loved and cared for. Just putting a “homeless” person in a “house” may get him off the street for some time of the day, but it does not address the fundamental problem.