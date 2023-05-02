69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Of whales and windmills

J.J. Schrader Henderson
May 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
This photo shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pa ...
This photo shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pacific Ocean off Crescent City, Calif. (Bryant Anderson/NOAA via AP)

According to a recent report in the Review-Journal, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups issued a report concluding that climate change is the biggest danger to marine life and whales. They postulate that ocean warming is causing baitfish to migrate into the paths of shipping lanes. This is causing whales to migrate into these same lanes, and eventually being struck and killed by these vessels.

A popular counter theory is that the proliferation of offshore windmill construction might be interfering with the ability of whales to navigate and thus avoid collision with seagoing vessels. Neither theory has been scientifically validated, but this astute group, led by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., has picked its green answer: Constructing windmills is good; carbon is bad.

I am reminded of those famous words crammed down our throats by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC that we must “follow the science” concerning COVID. Where is the “science” in this whale controversy? Or is the answer just a foregone political conclusion?

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
4
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
5
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: A bad report card
James J. Worman Henderson

Las Vegas gets its share of “F”s.

More stories for you
LETTER: Whales, toads and green energy
LETTER: Whales, toads and green energy
STEVE SEBELIUS: Ultimately, most everybody agrees on green power
STEVE SEBELIUS: Ultimately, most everybody agrees on green power
LETTER: Progressives frighten kids with global warming rhetoric
LETTER: Progressives frighten kids with global warming rhetoric
LETTER: John Stossel column a disappointment
LETTER: John Stossel column a disappointment
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo’s sensible energy policy
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo’s sensible energy policy
LETTER: Tennessee incident was an insurrection?
LETTER: Tennessee incident was an insurrection?