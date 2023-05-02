LETTER: Of whales and windmills

According to a report, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups issued a report concluding that climate change is the biggest danger to marine life and whales.

This photo shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pacific Ocean off Crescent City, Calif. (Bryant Anderson/NOAA via AP)

According to a recent report in the Review-Journal, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups issued a report concluding that climate change is the biggest danger to marine life and whales. They postulate that ocean warming is causing baitfish to migrate into the paths of shipping lanes. This is causing whales to migrate into these same lanes, and eventually being struck and killed by these vessels.

A popular counter theory is that the proliferation of offshore windmill construction might be interfering with the ability of whales to navigate and thus avoid collision with seagoing vessels. Neither theory has been scientifically validated, but this astute group, led by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., has picked its green answer: Constructing windmills is good; carbon is bad.

I am reminded of those famous words crammed down our throats by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC that we must “follow the science” concerning COVID. Where is the “science” in this whale controversy? Or is the answer just a foregone political conclusion?