LETTER: Oh, no! The Legislature is in session

It’s déjà vu all over again, with thanks to Yogi Berra for that line. Want to live forever? Become a government agency or tax. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. All apply to Carson City as well as The Swamp in Washington, D.C.

Grubby lawmakers, with no concept of reality, pile more and more rules, regulations and taxes on constituents instead of looking at state or federal budgets the same way they do at home. One of the dumbest laws enacted was the “cage-free chicken” bill. Chickens have no real concept of their environment and “cage-free” eggs are no more nutritious than eggs laid in warehouses, but they cost more. Please, legislators, go home and leave us alone.