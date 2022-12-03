53°F
LETTER: Oh to be among the hoi polloi

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
December 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

While the rest of us are eating beans and cornbread due to high inflation, the White House put out the menu for French president Emmanuel Macron when he arrives for a state dinner (Thursday Review-Journal). This includes Maine lobster poached in butter, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio. Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches were designed by the White House and first lady Jill Biden. Isn’t that just wonderful?

While the rest of us can barely put food on the table, these people have no problem throwing lavish parties at taxpayer expense. Oh, to be one of the elites.

