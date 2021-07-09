109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Ohio uses virus relief money for tax cuts

David Frohnen Henderson
July 9, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three hurrahs to our comrades in Ohio. Despite rules from the Politburo (Congress) mandating that federal virus relief funds be spent to grow government, Ohio has won a court case and may now decide for itself how to progress.

Ohio is now free to pass tax-cuts that will let working people keep more of their wages and decide for themselves how to spend their hard-earned money. Nevadans should be so lucky. Gov. Steve Sisolak should call that special session and reallocate the $2.7 billion in federal aid to include at least a small sliver for the working class to keep for themselves.

I’m sure Attorney General Aaron Ford and legislative leaders will concur. It’s best for the people.

MOST READ
1
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
2
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
5
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST