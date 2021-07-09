LETTER: Ohio uses virus relief money for tax cuts
Nevada should do the same.
Three hurrahs to our comrades in Ohio. Despite rules from the Politburo (Congress) mandating that federal virus relief funds be spent to grow government, Ohio has won a court case and may now decide for itself how to progress.
Ohio is now free to pass tax-cuts that will let working people keep more of their wages and decide for themselves how to spend their hard-earned money. Nevadans should be so lucky. Gov. Steve Sisolak should call that special session and reallocate the $2.7 billion in federal aid to include at least a small sliver for the working class to keep for themselves.
I’m sure Attorney General Aaron Ford and legislative leaders will concur. It’s best for the people.