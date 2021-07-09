LETTER: Ohio uses virus relief money for tax cuts

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three hurrahs to our comrades in Ohio. Despite rules from the Politburo (Congress) mandating that federal virus relief funds be spent to grow government, Ohio has won a court case and may now decide for itself how to progress.

Ohio is now free to pass tax-cuts that will let working people keep more of their wages and decide for themselves how to spend their hard-earned money. Nevadans should be so lucky. Gov. Steve Sisolak should call that special session and reallocate the $2.7 billion in federal aid to include at least a small sliver for the working class to keep for themselves.

I’m sure Attorney General Aaron Ford and legislative leaders will concur. It’s best for the people.