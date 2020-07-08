95°F
Letters

LETTER: Oklahoma State football coach in hot water for T-shirt

Ron Stegner Las Vegas
July 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read in the July 4 Review-Journal sports section that Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut and had his contract shortened from five to four years. This was part of a review prompted by criticism from running back Chuba Hubbard about the coach wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel. So we now live in a country where we have selective free speech and where if somebody who probably is on the left doesn`t like something, we bend to their wishes. Who is running these asylums? Wait, I already know.

