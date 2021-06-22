96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: ‘Old’ schools a matter of perspective

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
June 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

I couldn’t help but chuckle as I read your June 17 story, “Sisolak: The kids deserve better.” Apparently, Robison Middle School, built in 1973, is considered an “aging school” in Clark County and is scheduled to be replaced under a new law. Among its many shortcomings is a lack of “performance space large enough for the school’s new mariachi program.” I wonder what Gov. Steve Sisolak would think of the grammar school I attended, built in 1922, or the high school my husband attended, built in 1914. Both are Chicago public schools still in use.

I doubt that the overall poor quality of the education provided by the Clark County School District will be improved by a shiny new building or space for a mariachi program.

MOST READ
1
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
2
Las Vegas developer closes $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer closes $80M deal for Strip parcel
3
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
4
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
5
2 men arrested after road rage shooting involving car with children
2 men arrested after road rage shooting involving car with children
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST