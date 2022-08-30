LETTER: Old water pro joins state’s new conservation panel

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pat Mulroy has her fingers in the Colorado River once again (Thursday’s Review-Journal). Our governor has appointed her to help out with “conservation efforts” to save our dwindling water supply. Great. She almost killed eastern Nevada and western Utah with her $15 billion boondoggle that would have piped groundwater to Southern Nevada. At the last possible moment the state engineer stopped it.

Then, she rammed the “third straw” through for however many millions. The new straw will bring water to Southern Nevada even if the Colorado stops flowing past Lake Mead. That is, if California allows it. Agreements and the courts could derail those plans.

Worst of all, conservation of what? Officials have been conserving and recycling for decades with no effect. CNN has reported the Colorado River could be a “dead pool” this winter? Why are our trusted elected and appointed officials spending money on already failed policies? Who is benefiting from the death of the Colorado River?