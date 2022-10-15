79°F
Letters

LETTER: On abortion, Democrats tried to act

Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas
October 14, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Edward Allen’s Thursday letter to the editor incorrectly asserted that Democrats have done nothing to pass a nationwide law allowing abortion, but instead used the issue as a talking point tool toward the upcoming midterm elections.

On May 3, a Senate bill was introduced for the Women’s Health Protection Act. If passed, it would have federally codified abortion rights protection into law. Despite Democrats having control of the Senate, passage of this bill required 60 or more votes. Obviously, no votes would be forthcoming from Republicans.

