LETTER: On capitalism, communism and socialism

In John Stossel’s Monday commentary, he continues to look at the world in black and white. Capitalism, he believes, is good, and socialism is bad. He states that 62 percent of young people have a favorable view of socialism, and then asks, “How can they be so ignorant?” He then goes on a rant decrying the evils of life in North Korea, Russia and China. These are not socialist countries. These are communist regimes. Surely, Mr. Stossel knows the difference.

While both political philosophies seek a more equitable society, they certainly approach it differently. Communism aims to abruptly abolish all private property and centralizes production and distribution of wealth. The aim is for a stateless, classless, moneyless society. Theoretically, there is no government because everyone owns everything equally. Tell that to Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin, by the way. Socialism aims for a more gradual equitability.

Nordic countries such as Denmark and Sweden have adopted a hybrid model. They use capitalism and the free market to fund social programs such as universal health care and education. Their prison systems focus on rehabilitation and reintegration into society rather than punishment. Perhaps it is this that young people are thinking about when asked about socialism.

Annual happiness surveys always find that people who live in the Nordic countries are the happiest people in the world. Could this be the reason? Maybe it is Mr. Stossel who needs the reality check.