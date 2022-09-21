83°F
Letters

LETTER: On Democrats and Republicans

James Sibert Las Vegas
September 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

Back in 1972 at Rancho High School, our economics teacher was asked what the difference was between Republicans and Democrats. Her response was historically very accurate. Republicans, she said, believed in big and small business and the people’s right to choose. whether it be right or wrong. Democrats believed in big government, as they would be smarter and in better position to do what was right for citizens’ lives. I decided to register as a Republican.

Along the way I have voted for many Democrats such as Govs. Mike O’Callaghan, Bob Miller and Richard Bryan. I did not always vote for the Republican presidential nominee. But given the current direction of the Democratic Party, I cannot see myself ever voting that way again.

