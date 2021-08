Joe Biden, left. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

In his Monday letter, to the editor, Hank Schmidt praises Democrats for removing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo because of credible charges of inappropriate behavior. He then criticizes Republicans for embracing Donald Trump, who he says did the same thing.

Didn’t President Joe Biden have similar charges leveled against him by a very credible witness? Why was that allegation swept under the rug?