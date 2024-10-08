84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Ugh: Those political ads
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: How sad that America has come to such a sorry place
A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas R ...
LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas
October 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

In his attempt to mimic Donald Trump’s criticism of the disaster relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene (Wednesday’s Review-Journal), Mr. Joecks ignores Mr. Trump’s own disastrous respond to disasters while he was in office.

As president, Mr. Trump slow-walked disaster aid for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico. He directed aid to “red states” while ignoring the needs of “blue states.” He diverted money from FEMA to finance his policy of returning undocumented migrants to Mexico. And, if elected again, he will implement Project 2025, which would downsize FEMA and limit aid to states.

Mr. Trump was a disaster and Mr. Joecks wants us to forget that.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas R ...
LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
Michaela Protin Las Vegas

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Ranked-choice voting would be a boon to Nevada.

MORE STORIES