LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster

LETTER: How sad that America has come to such a sorry place

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

In his attempt to mimic Donald Trump’s criticism of the disaster relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene (Wednesday’s Review-Journal), Mr. Joecks ignores Mr. Trump’s own disastrous respond to disasters while he was in office.

As president, Mr. Trump slow-walked disaster aid for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico. He directed aid to “red states” while ignoring the needs of “blue states.” He diverted money from FEMA to finance his policy of returning undocumented migrants to Mexico. And, if elected again, he will implement Project 2025, which would downsize FEMA and limit aid to states.

Mr. Trump was a disaster and Mr. Joecks wants us to forget that.