LETTER: On dogs in restaurants and grocery stores

Paula J. Herwig Las Vegas
December 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

T. K. Frazier recently wrote a letter to the Review-Journal objecting to dogs in public places such as grocery stores or restaurants, agreeing with an earlier letter from Michael Pravica. I do not disagree with them. Be that as it may, I do wonder about the practicality of Mr. Frazier’s statement that the “government should review and reinforce the law.” What can the government do?

Are these violations reported to the proprietor or manager of the business? Do people report these violations to the authorities, or do they just complain to an audience that cannot do anything? What would they have the government do? Raise our taxes so every business has a government employee in residence during business hours to watch for these violations?

We have all heard it: If you see something, say something. If you don’t say something to the person who can address it, don’t expect it to get addressed.

