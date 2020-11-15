LETTER: On election fraud and a Biden victory

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

If the 2020 election is considered historical, one of the major reasons will be for the record-breaking number of American voters. By current counts, the total stands at more than 150 million.

Democrats want to celebrate Joe Biden’s win and most Republicans insist on recounts. Who’s wrong? Neither. Both are right. Both premises can be true at the same time: Mr. Biden won, and there were voting shenanigans in play at the same time. Our system allows both notions to be verified at the same time.