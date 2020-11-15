52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: On election fraud and a Biden victory

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
November 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

If the 2020 election is considered historical, one of the major reasons will be for the record-breaking number of American voters. By current counts, the total stands at more than 150 million.

Democrats want to celebrate Joe Biden’s win and most Republicans insist on recounts. Who’s wrong? Neither. Both are right. Both premises can be true at the same time: Mr. Biden won, and there were voting shenanigans in play at the same time. Our system allows both notions to be verified at the same time.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
3
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: Don’t worry about signatures at the polls
Darrell Hitzemann North Las Vegas

The current voting process may not be the best ever developed, but it is a compromise to allow the most voters at a rate that would speed up the process.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Voter fraud does exist
Glade Barlow Las Vegas

It might not swing an election, but it needs to be addressed.