LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars

Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas
June 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In the past week, we’ve had to consider possible involvement in yet another Mideast war. In 2015, we joined other nations in signing onto the Iran nuclear deal, which we hoped would allow us to control Iran’s attempts to develop nuclear weapons. In 2017, President Donald Trump withdrew us from that agreement. And here we are again — a possible war, another distraction to worry about.

In the United States, both citizens and the undocumented are being grabbed off the street by armed, masked men — something we expect to see in other countries, not here. Maybe they look like they weren’t born here, or maybe they’ve written something the government didn’t like. Judges and elected officials are threatened, or even killed in their homes. The government wants control over what’s taught in schools and even in universities.

This is a war also. A war against the values we say we believe in: the rule of law, equality and protection of our civil rights.

Stuart J. Ghertner Henderson

UMC finally gets mental health facility.

David Tulanian Henderson

Trukmp surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

