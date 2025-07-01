LETTER: On illegal immigration and crime

If they aren’t here, they can’t break our laws in the first place.

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In his Saturday letter, Darryl Cornelius cites findings from the National Academy of Sciences that illegal immigrants are less likely to commit a crime than native-born American citizens. He misses the point.

It doesn’t matter if the statistic is true. What matters is that those in the country illegally are committing crimes. If the 10 million illegal immigrants weren’t here in the first place, as our laws dictate, no crimes by any of these people would have occurred.

No people should be allowed into our country unless they are allowed to be here legally. We all welcome legal immigrants. Mr. Cornelius is basically saying that he welcomes illegal immigrants and is pleased that they commit fewer crimes than the general American citizenry. Tell that to those who were harmed by one of these illegal immigrants who committed a crime. One crime that wouldn’t have otherwise happened is unacceptable. Period.