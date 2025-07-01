95°F
Letters

LETTER: On illegal immigration and crime

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A Nevada Democratic lawmaker under siege?
LETTER: A sad commentary
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Democrats try to go off the rails again
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Racking up the wins
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
June 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Saturday letter, Darryl Cornelius cites findings from the National Academy of Sciences that illegal immigrants are less likely to commit a crime than native-born American citizens. He misses the point.

It doesn’t matter if the statistic is true. What matters is that those in the country illegally are committing crimes. If the 10 million illegal immigrants weren’t here in the first place, as our laws dictate, no crimes by any of these people would have occurred.

No people should be allowed into our country unless they are allowed to be here legally. We all welcome legal immigrants. Mr. Cornelius is basically saying that he welcomes illegal immigrants and is pleased that they commit fewer crimes than the general American citizenry. Tell that to those who were harmed by one of these illegal immigrants who committed a crime. One crime that wouldn’t have otherwise happened is unacceptable. Period.

LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Racking up the wins
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s impressive foreign policy record.

Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

This is a war against the values we say we believe in: the rule of law, equality and protection of our civil rights.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

