70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: On inflation, they get you coming and going

Joe Schaerer Las Vegas
March 31, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Employees check out customers at the grand opening of Sprouts Farmer's Market. (Las Vegas Revie ...
Employees check out customers at the grand opening of Sprouts Farmer's Market. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paying more at the gasoline pump is a sign of the times. At least you are getting the same amount of product and octane. That doesn’t seem to be the case at local markets these days.

Many items — such as fresh cookies and muffins, etc. — are the same price or higher. But the manufacturer has repackaged them in smaller (sometimes half) containers or even decreased the size of the product itself. The old switch-er-roo.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
5
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST