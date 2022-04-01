LETTER: On inflation, they get you coming and going

Employees check out customers at the grand opening of Sprouts Farmer's Market. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paying more at the gasoline pump is a sign of the times. At least you are getting the same amount of product and octane. That doesn’t seem to be the case at local markets these days.

Many items — such as fresh cookies and muffins, etc. — are the same price or higher. But the manufacturer has repackaged them in smaller (sometimes half) containers or even decreased the size of the product itself. The old switch-er-roo.