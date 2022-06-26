LETTER: On Kavanaugh threat and mass shootings

So let me see if I have this correct:

On June 8, a suicidal man with a gun and a knife was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for making threats against the justice. No shots were fired, and the justice was never in any immediate danger. Six days later, the House and the Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation to protect the justices and their families.

But on May 24, an 18-year-old male, armed with an assault rifle he purchased one day after turning 18, walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and murdered 19 children and two adults. On May 14, another teenager, armed with an assault rifle, murdered 10 African Americans in a grocery store in a race-fueled attack. Yet, here we are a month later and Congress, because of GOP opposition, cannot seem to agree on any gun control legislation despite the fact that 64 percent of Americans support stricter gun control laws.

Do I have this right?