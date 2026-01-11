LETTER: On Maduro and Putin

Instead of bracing for a year of expected demonstrations, screaming condemnations and everything else that goes with the issue of Venezuela, here’s a thought: We asked Nicolas Maduro to leave, and he didn’t. So now that we have him, why don’t we first offer him up to his buddy, Vladimir Putin, perhaps as part of a deal to end the horror of Ukraine? If Putin refuses, it would demonstrate that Russia cannot be trusted to help a friend, and we can go from there. Looks like a win-win-win situation from where I’m sitting.