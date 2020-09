Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In your Sunday article about senators running for president, Rep. Dina Titus is quoted as saying that Kamala Harris would be “the first senator from a state west of Texas to be vice president.” She must mean in the past five years. Like everyone else in today’s world, she ignores history. How about Richard Nixon of California, who became vice president after serving in the Senate from 1950-1953?