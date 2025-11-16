57°F
Letters

LETTER: On socialism and communism

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
November 15, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Karl Marx described socialism as the transition, the necessary scaffolding that leads to communism. He said that socialism is the road, not the destination, that leads to communism. Communism is the end of that road, and communism is the completion of socialism. Lenin called socialism the first and necessary phase of communism. Members of the Nazi Party (The National Socialists) hated communists — and even killed communists — but they shared the same foundational belief that the individual is disposable and the state defines the truth. Rights are not given by God but by political power.

The issue is not that the label is technically perfect. The issue is that the philosophical DNA is exactly the same. Collectivism over the individual, state control over personal agency, central planning over free will and human nature can be engineered by political force.

You can argue forever where socialism ends and communism begins. The road always begins with the state controlling your choices. Your choice of energy, money, your children’s education, your speech, your job and what car you drive.

(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Nevada Department of Transportation
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada. But what about the employees?

(Getty Images)
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

