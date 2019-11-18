LETTER: On the infamous quid pro quo

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Quid pro quo defined is “a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.”

Try this one. Democrats to whistleblower: Give us testimony against the evil President Donald Trump, and we will set up a GoFundMe account for you worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, so far it has $227,000.

Check it out.

If you are a true Trump hater, those who do not send money to the poor whistleblower are Trump enablers. Christine Blasey Ford worked this scam to the tune of $850,000.

Go ahead. Send a few bucks for the cause. Be a true patriot.