Letters

LETTER: On the Iowa superintendent fiasco

People hold a banner that reads in Spanish, "Migrating is not a crime; sanctioning a peopl ...
People hold a banner that reads in Spanish, "Migrating is not a crime; sanctioning a people is," at a government-organized march to protest the deportation from the U.S. of alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, who were transferred to an El Salvador prison, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin ...
LETTER: The nation desperately needs leadership
Joe Howard Henderson
October 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Ian Roberts saga in Iowa exposes the oft-repeated Democrat lie about undocumented aliens working jobs Americans reject. A man illegally in the country waved a fake doctorate degree to land a $300,000-a-year job as the Des Moines superintendent of schools (Oct. 2 Review-Journal). Sweet gig. Seizing all his assets to reimburse the defrauded district seems fair.

Non-citizens take jobs many Americans need. Some pay well, especially in the entertainment industry. ICE arrested almost 500 illegals working high-paying jobs at a car battery plant construction site in Georgia a month ago. Lots of locals wanted those jobs.

One political party supports hurting our citizens by taking opportunities from them. One party encourages foreign criminals to prey on Americans. Compassion for our fellow citizens demands voting every last conflicted anti-American politician out of power.

Jim Hayes Las Vegas

The clowns we elected to Congress are putting their arrogance, self interest and opinions ahead of what this country needs more than ever before: leadership.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
Phil Winter Henderson

Bigger government has not brought us better government — it has brought us suffocating government.

