LETTER: On the Iowa superintendent fiasco

The Ian Roberts saga in Iowa exposes the oft-repeated Democrat lie about undocumented aliens working jobs Americans reject. A man illegally in the country waved a fake doctorate degree to land a $300,000-a-year job as the Des Moines superintendent of schools (Oct. 2 Review-Journal). Sweet gig. Seizing all his assets to reimburse the defrauded district seems fair.

Non-citizens take jobs many Americans need. Some pay well, especially in the entertainment industry. ICE arrested almost 500 illegals working high-paying jobs at a car battery plant construction site in Georgia a month ago. Lots of locals wanted those jobs.

One political party supports hurting our citizens by taking opportunities from them. One party encourages foreign criminals to prey on Americans. Compassion for our fellow citizens demands voting every last conflicted anti-American politician out of power.