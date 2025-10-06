LETTER: On the matter of anti-Trump violence

71°F
Judith Pantages Las Vegas
October 5, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Tuesday column “The ongoing anti-Trump terrorism campaign,” Rich Lowry bemoans the violent resistance against Donald Trump, and he cites several instances as if they were mere inconveniences that didn’t merit pushback. He says “the waves of anti-Tesla and anti-ICE violence were precipitated, respectively, by a libertarian billionaire trying to reduce the number of federal workers and cut foreign aid.” As if these were just political acts and were inconsequential. I recall that billionaire wielding a chainsaw as thousands of Americans lost their jobs.

How are we expected to react? I have seen the ICE videos showing protesters and elected officials being slammed to the ground. The blame must go to Mr. Trump, who foments hatred against half our citizens because they don’t pander to him like the other half.

Violence is never a good option. But since Mr. Trump took office for the second time, he has trampled laws and norms of decency. What can we do in the face of such anarchy? We must speak out about these assaults on our democracy and humanity.

Mr. Lowry writes, “If these activities can evoke a violent response, just imagine if the country experiences a true crisis.” We are experiencing a true crisis now. We need our president to act like a president for all the people. Then the violence will be unnecessary.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Having stocks teaches economics no more than having a car teaches auto mechanics.

LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
Adrian Figueroa Dinuba, California

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom.

LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Ken Christian Boulder City

Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

LETTER: Another way to soak customers for NV Energy
Barry Perea Las Vegas

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house.

