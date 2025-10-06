LETTER: On the matter of anti-Trump violence

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In his Tuesday column “The ongoing anti-Trump terrorism campaign,” Rich Lowry bemoans the violent resistance against Donald Trump, and he cites several instances as if they were mere inconveniences that didn’t merit pushback. He says “the waves of anti-Tesla and anti-ICE violence were precipitated, respectively, by a libertarian billionaire trying to reduce the number of federal workers and cut foreign aid.” As if these were just political acts and were inconsequential. I recall that billionaire wielding a chainsaw as thousands of Americans lost their jobs.

How are we expected to react? I have seen the ICE videos showing protesters and elected officials being slammed to the ground. The blame must go to Mr. Trump, who foments hatred against half our citizens because they don’t pander to him like the other half.

Violence is never a good option. But since Mr. Trump took office for the second time, he has trampled laws and norms of decency. What can we do in the face of such anarchy? We must speak out about these assaults on our democracy and humanity.

Mr. Lowry writes, “If these activities can evoke a violent response, just imagine if the country experiences a true crisis.” We are experiencing a true crisis now. We need our president to act like a president for all the people. Then the violence will be unnecessary.