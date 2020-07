David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

In his July 12 column, Steve Sebelius writes: “Our current part-time Legislature has passed plenty of bad laws during the existing, limited sessions.” That’s why taxpayers want limited legislative sessions; that’s why voters want state and county employees out of the Legislature; that’s why we want part-time legislators. We’ve seen how full-time legislators muck it all up.