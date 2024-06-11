91°F
Letters

LETTER: On the Oakland A's

Connie Melcher Henderson
June 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

So the A’s not only want a $1.5 billion ballpark, they also want to play some “home” games elsewhere (Wednesday’s Review-Journal). As I recall, a majority of locals were not in favor of bringing the A’s here. Something like 70 percent were opposed. But as always, local politicians know what’s best for us despite our input.

Let the bums stay in Oakland where they belong. There are myriad and better places here to use the money we will save.

