LETTER: On the Review-Journal/Sun JOA dispute

I have been following the Review-Journal/Sun lawsuit involving the joint operating agreement with great interest. To try to understand all of the issues, I have one question: Does the Las Vegas Sun compensate the Review-Journal for printing and distributing its newspaper?

I have more than 45 years in the business world. I think it is absolutely outrageous that there could be a rule or law making it necessary for one business to have to help carry the load of its competitor. I think this is a classic example of the government sticking its nose in the private business world, which it does way too often.

Although I do not share its political philosophy, I am actually a Sun subscriber. As such, I pay a monthly fee to the Sun. I do this in case I want access to its website to see how the other side thinks.

Despite its constant braggadocio, the Sun is very lightweight and little more than cut-and-paste journalism. If the Review-Journal wins its lawsuit, and is no longer required to print and distribute the Sun, I predict very quickly the list of Sun subscribers will take a dramatic nosedive.

The way things are now, the Sun is riding along on the Review-Journal’s significant coattails. The two publications are competitors, and it’s only fair that the Sun be asked to compete and make it on its own.