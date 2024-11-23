51°F
LETTER: On transgender Americans and bathrooms

Martin Arfa Henderson
November 22, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The issue of transgender use of any bathroom seems like a tempest in a teapot. If a transgender woman (biological man) wants to use a women’s bathroom, that person is still in a private stall in that bathroom. If a transgender man (biological woman) wants to use a men’s bathroom, that person will still be in a private stall in that bathroom. The transgender man cannot physically use a urinal. Everybody still has the privacy they want.

The issue of transgender women participating in women’s sports is not so clear cut. The transgender woman is still biologically a man and still has the advantages that men have over women in some sports.

