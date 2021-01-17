LETTER: On Trump: Can’t let bygones be bygones

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Many people are saying that we should just let President Donald Trump’s term expire, and he will go peacefully into the night. But that would send a message that it is OK to foment anarchy and refuse to accept the results of a free and fair election, thus undermining the people’s democratic right to vote.

We cannot just say” let bygones be bygones” or “no harm no foul.” This president will not go away peacefully. Taxpayers should not reward him with a lifetime pension, health insurance and Secret Service security. If these actions were by any other president, people would be screaming for justice. This president deserves the full wrath of Congress and the condemnation of every American.