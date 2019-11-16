61°F
Letters

LETTER: On vets, vettes and other vets

Bruce W. Little Las Vegas
November 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Kudos to Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez for his Monday artwork titled “Honoring our veterans but losing the education battle.” I graduated from veterinary college some 55 years ago, and I cannot tell you how many times the confusion between veterinarians and veterans has come up in conversations.

I happen to be both a veterinarian and a veteran, and, on many occasions, I tell people I am a retired veterinarian, only to have them respond with, “Oh, what branch did you serve in?”

There are three types of “vets”: animal doctors, former military service members and Chevrolet sports cars. The abbreviation “vets” should be discontinued so that all three are spelled out as veterinarians, veterans and Corvettes. I am, however, sure that technology nerds will insist on using abbreviations to save characters on all social media platforms. Good job, Mr. Ramirez.

