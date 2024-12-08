46°F
Letters

LETTER: Onboard with the Democratic agenda

Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Ph ...
Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTERS: On women in combat
Resorts World in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Resorts World should be kind to locals
LETTER: Dealing with tragedy
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden goes back on his word
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
December 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I am a conservative independent, but I now see the light. I agree with the Democrats that we have to get rid of the filibuster right after Jan. 2 and start adding more Supreme Court judges immediately. At least the Democrats and I can finally agree on something.

So starting with the new Congress, I hope all Democrats — including our representatives in Nevada — get onboard with what they previously supported. Also, I agree with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that whoever runs the House should keep the other party off of committees.

Let’s do what the Democrats wanted to do had they won the past election.

LETTERS: On women in combat
James Hutkin Henderson

While Joecks’ diatribe was directed at women in the military, what about the women who serve as firefighters and police officers. Are they less effective and hurting their units?

LETTER: Dealing with tragedy
Rudolph Gibson Pahrump

The holidays present special challenges for victim’s family.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden goes back on his word
Brian Freymueller Henderson

If Mr. Biden doesn’t want to further stain his legacy, he should use the same reasoning to pardon Mr. Trump. We have a month and a half to see if this occurs.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sworn in to her third and final term during a council meetin ...
LETTER: The Goodman statue
Tom Robinson Las Vegas

Here’s where they should move it.

LETTER: Democrats take a major blow with Biden pardon
Randy Klein Henderson

How about pardoning a man who not only protected our country as a Marine but continued to protect commuters on the New York subway? How about pardoning Daniel Perry?

LETTER: Golden parachutes in North Las Vegas
Curtis Williams Henderson

The government compensation systems have grown to serve those in government instead of the taxpayers funding this boondoggle

Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats offer more of the same
Paul Gary Las Vegas

Americans are getting what they asked for, and Democrats are picking at their scraps with no new leaders to be found in their ranks.

