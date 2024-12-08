LETTER: Onboard with the Democratic agenda

I am a conservative independent, but I now see the light. I agree with the Democrats that we have to get rid of the filibuster right after Jan. 2 and start adding more Supreme Court judges immediately. At least the Democrats and I can finally agree on something.

So starting with the new Congress, I hope all Democrats — including our representatives in Nevada — get onboard with what they previously supported. Also, I agree with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that whoever runs the House should keep the other party off of committees.

Let’s do what the Democrats wanted to do had they won the past election.