68°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: One-finger salute

Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Photographer Mario Tama makes images as the late daylight illuminates a boat stuck straight up ...
LETTER: Let’s get real about the water issue
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Young bicyclist killed in tragedy
New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LETTER: Going high or low?
Doug Parker Henderson
October 21, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

To the dozen or so drivers giving the finger while driving by Saturday’s “No King’s” rally: Thank you for showing me what “your” democracy would be like. Thank you, but no thank you, I’m looking for something just a bit more loving.

Tell me, though, if “you” were the ones on the roadside, is that the way “you’d” want to be treated? Hmm … I didn’t think so.

Thank you also for revealing to us something about yourself. You’re not telling us one thing about ourselves. You’re telling the world about yourself. You haven’t learned how to see that yet. We are not your targets — we’re your mirrors.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns
Phil Winter Henderson

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Young bicyclist killed in tragedy
Gary Sylvester North Las Vegas

Having been hit twice by cars while bicycling in a designated bike lane, I feel compelled to speak up regarding the tragic but surely preventable accident that took the life of 12-year-old Haylee Ryan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LETTER: Going high or low?
David Tulanian Henderson

It appears that President Donald Trump is settling scores with old political foes such as New York Attorney General Leticia James. Maybe he should respect his office and act like Michelle Obama.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high pres ...
LETTER: Trump’s peace deal
Rick Kern Incline Village

Kudos to President Donald Trump for his brilliant humanitarian work in bringing a hopeful peace to the Middle East. Let’s pray it holds.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada DMV creates a snitch line
Al Lasso Las Vegas

Creating a “snitch line” in Nevada for expired vehicle registrations is an Orwellian overreach that encourages citizens to surveil and report on one another, undermining trust and community cohesion.

MORE STORIES