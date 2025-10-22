LETTER: One-finger salute

To the dozen or so drivers giving the finger while driving by Saturday’s “No King’s” rally: Thank you for showing me what “your” democracy would be like. Thank you, but no thank you, I’m looking for something just a bit more loving.

Tell me, though, if “you” were the ones on the roadside, is that the way “you’d” want to be treated? Hmm … I didn’t think so.

Thank you also for revealing to us something about yourself. You’re not telling us one thing about ourselves. You’re telling the world about yourself. You haven’t learned how to see that yet. We are not your targets — we’re your mirrors.