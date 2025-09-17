86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: One way to make Las Vegas a better value

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
This screengrab made from video provided by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows Iryna Zarut ...
LETTER: Helping those with mental health problems
A spotted lanternfly flies past President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, Se ...
LETTER: Trump using emergency powers to override the Constitution
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
LETTER: They don’t care about voters
Roy Moffett Las Vegas
September 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Although they are certain the Las Vegas rebound will occur “soon,” many highly paid experts are struggling to establish a value proposition for Las Vegas tourism. Let me help: I’ve stayed in luxury hotels around the world that match or exceed Strip hotels. In most — if not all — instances, they have complimentary drinking water in their rooms. And they replenish on a daily basis. More often on request. Las Vegas should try it.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one.

Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
LETTER: They don’t care about voters
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show ...
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
Mark Evans Las Vegas

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: How to bring about world peace
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine.

MORE STORIES