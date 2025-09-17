LETTER: One way to make Las Vegas a better value
Many highly paid experts are struggling to establish a value proposition for Las Vegas tourism.
Although they are certain the Las Vegas rebound will occur “soon,” many highly paid experts are struggling to establish a value proposition for Las Vegas tourism. Let me help: I’ve stayed in luxury hotels around the world that match or exceed Strip hotels. In most — if not all — instances, they have complimentary drinking water in their rooms. And they replenish on a daily basis. More often on request. Las Vegas should try it.