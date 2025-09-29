70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: One way to pay down the federal debt

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
More Stories
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Nevada senators vote for a government shutdown
LETTER: Tourism decline: Deck stacked against Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas must stop building
(Getty Images)
LETTER: NV Energy’s money grab
John Turzer Henderson
September 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In a September 15 Review-Journal column, John Stossel writes that the “federal government owns too much land.” He mentions Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who reports that the land “may be worth as much as $200 trillion.” With the national debt heading to $38 trillion, why not sell off roughly 20 percent of the land and use the proceeds (approx. $40 trillion) to pay off the debt?

Currently, the federal government pays approximately $1.13 trillion in annual interest payments — or 14 percent of total federal spending. With a projected $1.9 trillion budget deficit for fiscal 2025, annual interest expenses would be zero if the land sale proceeds were applied to pay off the debt. This would reduce the federal deficit to $770 million.

With a few budget “haircuts” here and there, the prospects of a balanced federal budget are much closer to reality. What a novel concept.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Does the punishment fit the crime?
Paden Penny Las Vegas

A woman gets probation for pulling out a gun and firing shots at a group of individuals on the Strip? Insanity.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Cops, firefighters pay for their benefits with shorter lifespans
Tom Conlin Mount Vernon, Ohio

You get way more than what you pay for when you’re talking about fire and police services in Las Vegas. I’m not sure you could say the same about the bang for your buck you get from local journalists.

MORE STORIES