LETTER: Only dialogue will stop the civil unrest

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Today, we see anger in the streets. What we need is dialogue and discussion on a national level between Black leaders and our president on how to solve racial issues between the police and the black community.

Racial issues will not improve in the streets. It can be done only with discussions between the police and Black leaders over improvement of confrontations. OK, we have heard you in the streets. The Black Lives Matter demonstrators have been taken over by antifa and other anti-government organizations. Destruction of property is never OK. You are only making yourself look bad in the eyes of the citizens.

It is a shame that I do not see on a national level an attempt to settle these police issues over Black arrests. Change needs to be made on both sides, and until we all realize this and make changes, we will continue to have racial issues.