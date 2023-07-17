102°F
Letters

LETTER: Only rent control can stop greedy landlords

Patrick Range McDonald West Hollywood, California
July 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In response to your July 8 editorial about renter protections:

If we learned anything over the past 14 years, it’s that predatory landlords, including corporate landlords, have become wildly greedy. They want to squeeze every last cent out of tenants — no matter the consequences to the poor and middle- and working-class people. The only way we can rein in such aggressive greed is by passing rent control. If we don’t utilize rent control, we will see more homelessness, more evictions and more lives turned upside down.

