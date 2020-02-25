LETTER: Only the ignorant can support Bernie Sanders

Las Vegas Review-Journal

I lived in Las Vegas for 25 years and recently moved. I am shocked that people are so ignorant to support socialist Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination (“Sanders takes Nevada,” Sunday Review-Journal). He has never done anything noteworthy, admires communism and has made many disparaging remarks about minorities. He has no definitive plan on where to get the money to pay for “free” everything.

Does anyone understand socialism? Or do they just see free stuff?

I thought people were smarter than that. Guess not. Very scary.