Letters

LETTER: Only the ignorant can support Bernie Sanders

Debra Cunningham Williams, Ariz.
February 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I lived in Las Vegas for 25 years and recently moved. I am shocked that people are so ignorant to support socialist Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination (“Sanders takes Nevada,” Sunday Review-Journal). He has never done anything noteworthy, admires communism and has made many disparaging remarks about minorities. He has no definitive plan on where to get the money to pay for “free” everything.

Does anyone understand socialism? Or do they just see free stuff?

I thought people were smarter than that. Guess not. Very scary.

LETTER: Nevada should ditch the caucus system
Jean Younker Maxwell Blanchard Las Vegas

We absolutely support your Wednesday editorial advocating for abandoning this chaotic and time-consuming caucuses as a means of awarding presidential delegates. Early voting for the Nevada caucuses was very confusing —- the ballot instructions were poor and volunteers were unsure how to handle questions about the process. They were, however, very dedicated to making sure the voter results were accurately recorded.