LETTER: Only the uber-rich could support Trump’s economic plan

People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

Anyone who is still undecided about the election out of concern about the economy and their own finances should now vote for Kamala Harris after hearing Donald Trump’s economic plan.

Mr. Trump’s plan to reduce regulation of big corporations will simply free them to price-gouge the working and middle classes with hidden fees, price increases, etc. Lower taxes on billionaire corporations will not be used to create jobs, as Mr. Trump promised, but to pay dividends to shareholders. Same old failed “trickle down” economics.

Mr. Trump’s tariffs will be passed on to consumers as a sales tax. They will not induce companies to move their operations to the United States and create more jobs. Instead, vendors will reciprocate against the United States. Remember the Chinese deciding to buy their soybeans elsewhere? American farmers went bankrupt, and the federal government had to bail them out with our (taxpayer) money.

Drill for more oil to cut energy rates in half? Absurd. We are already drilling at a record rate. No Trump scenario will even remotely approach “cutting energy rates in half,” as he has promised. On top of all that, take away health care from 50 million Americans? How does that help the financial situation for those affected?

I’m glad Mr. Trump finally disclosed his “plan.” No voter who is not a billionaire and concerned about his or her economic well-being could possibly support it.