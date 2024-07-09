LETTER: Open borders aren’t helping housing prices

The front-page headline in Friday’s Review-Journal pointed out that Las Vegas, as well as our nation, is short of available housing units. Specifically, it was reported the “country is short somewhere between 4 million and 7 million homes.” Various causes are put forth throughout the article: lack of land, construction cost inflation, COVID, even the Great Recession in the late 2000s.

I understand why real estate “experts” might not want to get involved in politics. Why offend half your potential customers if you can avoid it? By avoiding that, however, they miss the true cause of the housing shortage. Somewhere between 6 million and 10 million migrants have been allowed into this country illegally by the Biden administration. They have to live somewhere. Is anyone surprised the nation is short up to 7 million housing units?