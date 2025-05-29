LETTER: Open carry vs. concealed carry

If you engage in the latter, you’re asking for trouble.

Again, we see an example of a citizen legally carrying a firearm using poor judgement and a lack of common sense (Sunday Review-Journal). On Friday, that citizen was shot dead with his open-carry gun. The killer grabbed the victim’s gun and shot him dead.

As an ardent Second Amendment supporter and NRA member, it disturbs me that an event as described above puts sane, law-abiding gun owners in a bad light. If a sane, law-abiding citizen wants to carry a firearm to protect self and family, such individuals should apply for a concealed carry permit.

If you open-carry a firearm, you invite trouble.