Letters

LETTER: Open carry vs. concealed carry

(Getty Images)
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
May 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Again, we see an example of a citizen legally carrying a firearm using poor judgement and a lack of common sense (Sunday Review-Journal). On Friday, that citizen was shot dead with his open-carry gun. The killer grabbed the victim’s gun and shot him dead.

As an ardent Second Amendment supporter and NRA member, it disturbs me that an event as described above puts sane, law-abiding gun owners in a bad light. If a sane, law-abiding citizen wants to carry a firearm to protect self and family, such individuals should apply for a concealed carry permit.

If you open-carry a firearm, you invite trouble.

Kent Davidson Las Vegas

We must get back to teaching reporters to be honest and to never place their personal ideology above the truth.

LETTER: The Biden deception
Mary Aquino North Las Vegas

There should be consequences for the deceivers.

LETTER: Jumping on the bandwagon
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Regarding your Wednesday article on the proposed legislation to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, one critical piece is missing. While both Nevada senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, expressed support for the bill, neither was asked why they have spent more than six years in office and never proposed this action until President Donald Trump raised the issue.

LETTER: Water and cows.
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

The wisdom of cattle ranching in Nevada’s desert

