Letters

LETTER: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan
(Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
LETTER: Loyalty to Trump over the loyalty to the Constitution
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
LETTER: Dreaming about editorial cartooning
President Joe Biden gestures to Republicans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Trump threat remains
Guy Caruso Las Vegas
November 15, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

David Fanning’s Tuesday letter asked “Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?” The answer is because Question 3 was all about ranked-choice voting.

The idea that independents are not “having their voices heard” because they can’t vote in party primaries is ridiculous here in Nevada. You can easily change your party affiliation online, vote in a primary then change it afterward. I myself did that for the gubernatorial primaries.

Ranked-choice voting has been a disaster in the states that are currently using it, and Alaska is trying to get rid of it after seeing how it affected elections. The whole purpose of it in Nevada was to disrupt our elections and give voters in Las Vegas and Reno the ability to sway elections towards one party in perpetuity. I’ll let Mr. Fanning guess which party that is.

Ira Kleiman Henderson

Democrats, unlike Republicans, are just following democratic norms.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Let’s give Trump a chance
Donna Andress Las Vegas

Let’s remember that we’re all Americans, and we want our country to have good leadership.

Donald Trump waves after speaking at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election ...
LETTER: Donald Trump wins the election
Philip Cohen Las Vegas

Could it be that the people who kept telling us that they were the truth-tellers were just snake-oil sellers?

A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is se ...
LETTER: The justice system and Henry Ruggs
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

It is with great sadness that I read Henry Ruggs is almost a free man and housed in a facility for nonviolent offenders.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Eliminate the Department of Education
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

I can’t say that I have read the entirety of Project 2025. I can definitely say that I am 100 percent in favor of abolishing the Department of Education.

