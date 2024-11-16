LETTER: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting

David Fanning’s Tuesday letter asked “Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?” The answer is because Question 3 was all about ranked-choice voting.

The idea that independents are not “having their voices heard” because they can’t vote in party primaries is ridiculous here in Nevada. You can easily change your party affiliation online, vote in a primary then change it afterward. I myself did that for the gubernatorial primaries.

Ranked-choice voting has been a disaster in the states that are currently using it, and Alaska is trying to get rid of it after seeing how it affected elections. The whole purpose of it in Nevada was to disrupt our elections and give voters in Las Vegas and Reno the ability to sway elections towards one party in perpetuity. I’ll let Mr. Fanning guess which party that is.